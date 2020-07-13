233 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
514 E Redwood Drive
514 East Redwood Drive, Lake Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1542 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located on quiet street in Lake Park. This property has been freshly painted throughout. New beautiful vinyl floors in all bedrooms. Ceramic tile in living, dining, and kitchen areas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
501 Lake Shore Drive
501 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1800 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9356 Roan Lane
9356 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
Very Spacious Corner 2/2 VILLA with Eat-in Kitchen, Full capacity washer and dryer, A fenced-in backyard off Roan Lane, minutes from I-95. Kitchen with sliders out to yard and Tile Throughout. Pet Approval from Landlord.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1259 W 37th Court
1259 West 37th Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment w/ tiled floors throughout. Central a/c & heat, washer/dryer hookups & so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
903 Sandtree Dr
903 Sandtree Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. FRESHLY PAINTED. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Park Manor
330 W 22nd Court S
330 West 22nd Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
This quaint three bedroom single family home features neutral tile throughout, washer and dryer hook-up, kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinets, new central AC system, new paint, tons of natural light and a large, fully fenced in and private back
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

