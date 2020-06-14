/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
23 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,UPGRADED ISLAND KITCHEN W/GRANITE& STAINLESS STEEL APPL, WOOD CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS WATER INCL, BOAT SLIPS AVAIL BY OWNERS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
125 Shore Court
125 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Remodeled first floor condo just off the intracoastal in the heart of North Palm Beach.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
1141 Blue Heron Boulevard
1141 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
1 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment on Singer Island for rent. Few steps walking distance to the beach, Ocean mall, Public Supermarket, PNC bank and Bank Of America ATM, park and many other beach activities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3039 Avenue J
3039 Avenue J, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great location for this 1/1. Spacious and ready for move in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1165 Cabana Road
1165 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1BR/1BA located steps from the beach on Singer Island.Parking in front of the building.All utilities and amenities are included in rent: electric, water, cable, Internet, swimming pool, barbecue area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3600 N Ocean Drive
3600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
620 sqft
Beautifully remodeled with OCEAN VIEWS from your living room and kitchen!! With a private gate to the beach, your feet will be in the sand in minutes! The open kitchen has new dark wood cabinets, granite counters and new SS appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mirasol
31 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
715 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
32 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
52 Units Available
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
