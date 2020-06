Amenities

12153 Gray Birch Circle Available 07/29/20 Spacious 4/3 Pool home in Live Oak Estates - Recently updated large 4/3 with open floor plan in Lake Nona area. Master bedroom includes large walk in closet and beautiful spa like master bath with access to pool. Kitchen opens up into dining room and large living room with a view of the pool and backyard. Includes a formal living room and dining room, the fourth bedroom with french doors could also be used as an office or den. Screened in pool with a spacious deck, bar with sink, bathroom access and no rear neighbors. Peaceful and private neighborhood near the 417 and Medical City.



Lawn care and pool care included



Hurry! This one will go fast!



