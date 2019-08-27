16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Treat yourself and start living fabulous in Avila. This golf, gated and guarded estate is one of the finest in the Bay area. This Tuscan inspired estate is on a Cul-de-sac and has 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Bathrooms and 2 half Bathrooms. It has been upgraded with the upmost attention to detail. Upon entering the circular travertine paver driveway, one has the selection of parking in any of 6 garage spots. Once you enter, you’re met by 21' Ceilings and Marble floors throughout. The private office is extraordinary with striking finishes, coffered ceilings and gorgeous built-in bookcases. The home offers a Gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar, wolf gas range, thermador double oven, miele coffee center, pot filler, warming drawer and Sub Zero Fridge. No expense was spared! The alluring first-floor master suite boasts wood floors, private fireplace and sitting area. Accented trey ceiling, crown molding and plantation shutters complete this grand room. The master bathroom includes his and hers vanities, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and a decorative walk-in closet complete with built-in cabinets. Upstairs enjoy picking from your 3000-bottle climate-controlled cellar, along with the spacious home theater, game room, loft area, and three additional bedrooms. This home is flawless for entertaining. Sits on .75 acre fenced-in lot with salt water pool/ spa, two outdoor grilling areas, fire pit. The pool house is currently being used as a gym, but can be converted into a guest house/in law suite. Backup Generator.