Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA

16603 Villalenda De Avila · No Longer Available
Location

16603 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Avila

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Treat yourself and start living fabulous in Avila. This golf, gated and guarded estate is one of the finest in the Bay area. This Tuscan inspired estate is on a Cul-de-sac and has 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Bathrooms and 2 half Bathrooms. It has been upgraded with the upmost attention to detail. Upon entering the circular travertine paver driveway, one has the selection of parking in any of 6 garage spots. Once you enter, you’re met by 21' Ceilings and Marble floors throughout. The private office is extraordinary with striking finishes, coffered ceilings and gorgeous built-in bookcases. The home offers a Gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar, wolf gas range, thermador double oven, miele coffee center, pot filler, warming drawer and Sub Zero Fridge. No expense was spared! The alluring first-floor master suite boasts wood floors, private fireplace and sitting area. Accented trey ceiling, crown molding and plantation shutters complete this grand room. The master bathroom includes his and hers vanities, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and a decorative walk-in closet complete with built-in cabinets. Upstairs enjoy picking from your 3000-bottle climate-controlled cellar, along with the spacious home theater, game room, loft area, and three additional bedrooms. This home is flawless for entertaining. Sits on .75 acre fenced-in lot with salt water pool/ spa, two outdoor grilling areas, fire pit. The pool house is currently being used as a gym, but can be converted into a guest house/in law suite. Backup Generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have any available units?
16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have?
Some of 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA currently offering any rent specials?
16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA pet-friendly?
No, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA offer parking?
Yes, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA offers parking.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have a pool?
Yes, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has a pool.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have accessible units?
No, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA does not have accessible units.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16603 VILLALENDA DE AVILA has units with air conditioning.
