16506 LAKE BRIGADOON CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Convenient north Carrollwood location. Spacious and cheery two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with eating area and washer/dryer hookups. Open patio and outdoor storage area. All of this in a small CLEAN and QUIET community. Community pool. Available immediately.