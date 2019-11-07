16506 Lake Brigadoon Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618 Brigadoon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Convenient north Carrollwood location. Spacious and cheery two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with eating area and washer/dryer hookups. Open patio and outdoor storage area. All of this in a small CLEAN and QUIET community. Community pool. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
