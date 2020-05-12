All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE

15050 Blue Quaker Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15050 Blue Quaker Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/ never lived in, energy-efficient SMART HOME!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen, family room and dining nook. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai. Modern cabinets, quartz counter tops, easy care ceramic tile flooring, and natural taupe carpet. Bearss Landing is a new, Lake Magdeline/Carrollwood area Gated Community of town homes centrally located near Hospitals, Medical Centers, every imaginable type of shopping and dining and less than a mile to I 275 allowing for easy access South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches. You will be amazed at all the energy-efficient features and integrated technology installed in this home that help you live a safer, healthier and easier lifestyle while saving on utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have any available units?
15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have?
Some of 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE offers parking.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have a pool?
No, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa