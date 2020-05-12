15050 BLUE QUAKER PLACE

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/ never lived in, energy-efficient SMART HOME!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen, family room and dining nook. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai. Modern cabinets, quartz counter tops, easy care ceramic tile flooring, and natural taupe carpet. Bearss Landing is a new, Lake Magdeline/Carrollwood area Gated Community of town homes centrally located near Hospitals, Medical Centers, every imaginable type of shopping and dining and less than a mile to I 275 allowing for easy access South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches. You will be amazed at all the energy-efficient features and integrated technology installed in this home that help you live a safer, healthier and easier lifestyle while saving on utility bills.