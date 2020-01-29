All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated January 29 2020 at 5:49 PM

14912 Balsawood Place

14912 Balsawood Place · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Balsawood Place, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Located at the end of quite cul-de-sac, this property showcases a GIANT front and back yard with plenty of space to place games or just relax in the beautiful Florida sunshine. This ranch styled home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms that covers 2167 square feet of living space. Very large common spaces highlight the interior of this home with a separate living/dining are plus an open style kitchen/family room. The kitchen has all the updates you would like including stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops. Plus there is an extra room just off the garage that might be perfect for a separate office. Amazing Tampa location near USF, Lake Magdalene, and major roadways. A great house for a great price! Contact us today for additional information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 Balsawood Place have any available units?
14912 Balsawood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 14912 Balsawood Place have?
Some of 14912 Balsawood Place's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912 Balsawood Place currently offering any rent specials?
14912 Balsawood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 Balsawood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912 Balsawood Place is pet friendly.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place offer parking?
Yes, 14912 Balsawood Place offers parking.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14912 Balsawood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place have a pool?
No, 14912 Balsawood Place does not have a pool.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place have accessible units?
No, 14912 Balsawood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14912 Balsawood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14912 Balsawood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14912 Balsawood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
