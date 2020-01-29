14912 Balsawood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Located at the end of quite cul-de-sac, this property showcases a GIANT front and back yard with plenty of space to place games or just relax in the beautiful Florida sunshine. This ranch styled home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms that covers 2167 square feet of living space. Very large common spaces highlight the interior of this home with a separate living/dining are plus an open style kitchen/family room. The kitchen has all the updates you would like including stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops. Plus there is an extra room just off the garage that might be perfect for a separate office. Amazing Tampa location near USF, Lake Magdalene, and major roadways. A great house for a great price! Contact us today for additional information.



