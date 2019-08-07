All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated August 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

13705 Juniper Blossom Drive

13705 Juniper Blossom Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13705 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse, for rent located In the secluded gated community of Whispering Oaks in the Lake Magdalene area of Tampa, FL! This townhome features brand new carpet flooring throughout, as well as fresh paint. Upon entering you will find an open concept living/dining area. The kitchen features white cabinets, as well as brand new refrigerator and stove! Upstairs you will find both bedrooms which feature carpet flooring and spacious closets. The bathroom is located between the bedrooms perfect for easy access. It features a tub/shower combo. The downstairs closet houses the washer and dryer which are provided as a convenience. There is also a half bath downstairs perfect for convenient guest use. Just off the living room is a sliding glass door which leads out onto the patio.
This complex also features assigned Parking, swimming pool, fitness room, self-serve car wash/vacuum.

Rent: $1100.00
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 1.5

For more information on this listing, please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

