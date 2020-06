Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Centrally located in Lake City, across the street from McDonald's, next to Winn Dixie and near VA Hospital. Zoned for Restaurant, previous tenant had enclosed hoods to suit their needs. Hoods have recently been updated and building has spacious walk in cooler. A few cosmetic updates and you'll be in business! Call today to schedule your showing.