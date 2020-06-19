All apartments in Lake City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103

161 Southwest Stonegate Trail · (386) 487-3950
Location

161 Southwest Stonegate Trail, Lake City, FL 32024

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
1,341 sqft of space for lease. Highly visible monument and building signage available. Great location on US Hwy 90 close to I-75 and hospitals. Total lease amount will be monthly rent plus CAM fees; sales tax will be added to all amounts. All leases and pricing are subject to final negotiations; terms, credit check and tenant mix; all of which are at the sole discretion of the landlord. Landlord also reserves the right to reject full price offers. CAM fees include Common Area Maintenance, trash, Property Taxes and Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have any available units?
161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, FL.
Is 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 currently offering any rent specials?
161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 pet-friendly?
No, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake City.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 offer parking?
Yes, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 does offer parking.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have a pool?
No, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 does not have a pool.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have accessible units?
Yes, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 has accessible units.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
