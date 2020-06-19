161 SW STONEGATE B-1 #103

Amenities

parking accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking

1,341 sqft of space for lease. Highly visible monument and building signage available. Great location on US Hwy 90 close to I-75 and hospitals. Total lease amount will be monthly rent plus CAM fees; sales tax will be added to all amounts. All leases and pricing are subject to final negotiations; terms, credit check and tenant mix; all of which are at the sole discretion of the landlord. Landlord also reserves the right to reject full price offers. CAM fees include Common Area Maintenance, trash, Property Taxes and Insurance.