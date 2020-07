Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to our picturesque community here at Carmendy Square Townhomes, where we offer open concept two and three bedroom townhome apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every townhome feature spacious kitchens with breakfast bars and energy-efficient appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and generous sized closets and cabinets for all your storage needs.



Beyond your apartment, you'll find that our picnic and BBQ grill areas are perfect for entertaining your guests! We know you will love our refreshing swimming pool with a lounging area and free WiFi, internet caf and business center, on-site bark park, and playground. Looking to stay active? Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center and basketball court!