3083 RIDERS PASS

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

The GOOD LIFE awaits you in this MODEL-perfect 4BD/3.5BA WATER-VIEW home in the beautiful, MASTER-planned Starkey Ranch community! This home is IMMACULATE, offering luxury appointments, QUALITY craftsmanship & EXQUISITE design, w/ enchanting LANDSCAPING that serves to highlight nature's handiwork while lending the house superb CURB APPEAL. Entering into the home from the covered front porch & fall INSTANTLY in love w/the home's ATTENTION to detail & contemporary aesthetic. UPGRADED baseboards/ LIGHTING, and HARDWOOD floors, dramatic WROUGHT iron stair spindles, window treatment convey & walk-in closets in all bedrooms make a statement of refined BEAUTY & sophistication. The VOLUMINOUS open concept layout, SCREENED lanai & lush side yard enhanced w/4ft, 3-rail ALUMINUM fence captures the very essence of Florida's impeccable INDOOR/OUTDOOR lifestyle. Entertain while cooking in the sumptuous GOURMET KITCHEN w/UPGRADED backsplash, WHITNEY Quartz counters, convection oven & SS RANGE HOOD. SUPER game room w/BALCONY, GUESS suite, GENEROUSLY scaled MAIN floor MASTER w/tray ceilings, UPGRADED master bath featuring a pampering GARDEN tub & WALK-in shower, plus MAIN floor LAUNDRY room w/cabinets. This PHENOMENAL, park-like community offers 20 miles of HIKING/BIKING trails, the BEST of everything w/amenities like CANOEING/ KAYAKING, wilderness trails, parks, BASEBALL, SOCCER, picnic spots, SWIMMING POOLS & A+Sch.Make this your home today.furniture do not convey. Includes trash removal and lawn care