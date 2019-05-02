All apartments in Keystone
3083 RIDERS PASS

3083 Riders Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3083 Riders Pass, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The GOOD LIFE awaits you in this MODEL-perfect 4BD/3.5BA WATER-VIEW home in the beautiful, MASTER-planned Starkey Ranch community! This home is IMMACULATE, offering luxury appointments, QUALITY craftsmanship & EXQUISITE design, w/ enchanting LANDSCAPING that serves to highlight nature's handiwork while lending the house superb CURB APPEAL. Entering into the home from the covered front porch & fall INSTANTLY in love w/the home's ATTENTION to detail & contemporary aesthetic. UPGRADED baseboards/ LIGHTING, and HARDWOOD floors, dramatic WROUGHT iron stair spindles, window treatment convey & walk-in closets in all bedrooms make a statement of refined BEAUTY & sophistication. The VOLUMINOUS open concept layout, SCREENED lanai & lush side yard enhanced w/4ft, 3-rail ALUMINUM fence captures the very essence of Florida's impeccable INDOOR/OUTDOOR lifestyle. Entertain while cooking in the sumptuous GOURMET KITCHEN w/UPGRADED backsplash, WHITNEY Quartz counters, convection oven & SS RANGE HOOD. SUPER game room w/BALCONY, GUESS suite, GENEROUSLY scaled MAIN floor MASTER w/tray ceilings, UPGRADED master bath featuring a pampering GARDEN tub & WALK-in shower, plus MAIN floor LAUNDRY room w/cabinets. This PHENOMENAL, park-like community offers 20 miles of HIKING/BIKING trails, the BEST of everything w/amenities like CANOEING/ KAYAKING, wilderness trails, parks, BASEBALL, SOCCER, picnic spots, SWIMMING POOLS & A+Sch.Make this your home today.furniture do not convey. Includes trash removal and lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have any available units?
3083 RIDERS PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 3083 RIDERS PASS have?
Some of 3083 RIDERS PASS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3083 RIDERS PASS currently offering any rent specials?
3083 RIDERS PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3083 RIDERS PASS pet-friendly?
No, 3083 RIDERS PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS offer parking?
Yes, 3083 RIDERS PASS offers parking.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3083 RIDERS PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have a pool?
Yes, 3083 RIDERS PASS has a pool.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have accessible units?
No, 3083 RIDERS PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3083 RIDERS PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 3083 RIDERS PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3083 RIDERS PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
