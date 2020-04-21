2856 Suncoast Blend Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent in Land O Lakes/Odessa! - Brand new construction for rent! Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse for rent in Tampa! This home is a brand new construction located just off 54 in the Land O Lakes/Odessa area. Everything is new and unused. This townhouse features an open concept living/kitchen. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, granite counter-tops, and new appliances This home is updated with smart home technology throughout including Ring. Downstairs there is a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. The living room lets in lots of natural light from the sliding glass doors which lead out onto the covered patio which overlooks conservation views. All bedrooms are located upstairs. They are spacious with carpet flooring throughout and tons of storage space. The master bedroom features an attached bath which houses a double vanity and stand-alone shower. The second bathroom is a "Jack and Jill" style allowing both additional bedrooms to have private access. The second bathroom features a tub/shower combo. There is also an additional space upstairs which could be used as an office, place space, or den - the options are endless. Washer and dryer are provided for convenience and are located upstairs in the hall closet.



Rent: $1650

Security Deposit: $1650

Beds: 3 + Loft

Bath: 2.5

Garage: 1

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME: 2020 Build

Community pool



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

to apply: www.wcmanagement.info



