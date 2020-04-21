All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
2856 Suncoast Blend Dr.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2856 Suncoast Blend Dr.

2856 Suncoast Blend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2856 Suncoast Blend Dr, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
3 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent in Land O Lakes/Odessa! - Brand new construction for rent! Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse for rent in Tampa! This home is a brand new construction located just off 54 in the Land O Lakes/Odessa area. Everything is new and unused. This townhouse features an open concept living/kitchen. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, granite counter-tops, and new appliances This home is updated with smart home technology throughout including Ring. Downstairs there is a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. The living room lets in lots of natural light from the sliding glass doors which lead out onto the covered patio which overlooks conservation views. All bedrooms are located upstairs. They are spacious with carpet flooring throughout and tons of storage space. The master bedroom features an attached bath which houses a double vanity and stand-alone shower. The second bathroom is a "Jack and Jill" style allowing both additional bedrooms to have private access. The second bathroom features a tub/shower combo. There is also an additional space upstairs which could be used as an office, place space, or den - the options are endless. Washer and dryer are provided for convenience and are located upstairs in the hall closet.

Rent: $1650
Security Deposit: $1650
Beds: 3 + Loft
Bath: 2.5
Garage: 1
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME: 2020 Build
Community pool

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
to apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5536429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have any available units?
2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have?
Some of 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. offers parking.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. has a pool.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2856 Suncoast Blend Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg