18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Gleaming, private, gated community just minutes from the best shopping, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities Tampa has to offer. This

private, lakefront, end unit includes a 2-car garage and smart home features including a Honeywell WiFi thermostat, Ring doorbell monitoring,

and upstairs and downstairs wireless access points so you’ll never lose a signal. Upstairs, you’ll have 3 large bedrooms, a large loft, washer

and dryer, and 2 full baths. Downstairs boasts a modern kitchen and open-concept plan with a half-bath and large pantry that is perfect and

entertaining. An attached patio that faces the lake is perfect for outdoor grilling, or you can use the gas grill at the resort-style pool for large

gatherings. All new GE appliances adorn the kitchen, with granite countertops throughout the home.