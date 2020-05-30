All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18628 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18628 Noble Caspian Dr, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gleaming, private, gated community just minutes from the best shopping, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities Tampa has to offer. This
private, lakefront, end unit includes a 2-car garage and smart home features including a Honeywell WiFi thermostat, Ring doorbell monitoring,
and upstairs and downstairs wireless access points so you’ll never lose a signal. Upstairs, you’ll have 3 large bedrooms, a large loft, washer
and dryer, and 2 full baths. Downstairs boasts a modern kitchen and open-concept plan with a half-bath and large pantry that is perfect and
entertaining. An attached patio that faces the lake is perfect for outdoor grilling, or you can use the gas grill at the resort-style pool for large
gatherings. All new GE appliances adorn the kitchen, with granite countertops throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg