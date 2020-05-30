18628 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Amenities
Gleaming, private, gated community just minutes from the best shopping, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities Tampa has to offer. This
private, lakefront, end unit includes a 2-car garage and smart home features including a Honeywell WiFi thermostat, Ring doorbell monitoring,
and upstairs and downstairs wireless access points so you’ll never lose a signal. Upstairs, you’ll have 3 large bedrooms, a large loft, washer
and dryer, and 2 full baths. Downstairs boasts a modern kitchen and open-concept plan with a half-bath and large pantry that is perfect and
entertaining. An attached patio that faces the lake is perfect for outdoor grilling, or you can use the gas grill at the resort-style pool for large
gatherings. All new GE appliances adorn the kitchen, with granite countertops throughout the home.