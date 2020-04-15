All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 16126 Lytham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
16126 Lytham Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

16126 Lytham Dr

16126 Lytham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16126 Lytham Drive, Keystone, FL 33556
St. Andrews at Eagles

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful Two Story 3/2.5 home in "The Eagles". This home is beautifully kept. All bedrooms upstairs with HUGE loft and inside utility room. Wake up to water view from your spacious Master suite. Large walk in closet. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks/vanity. Great loft area perfect for pool table, office or for entertaining. Downstairs features large open family room, LARGE great room that could be used for formal dining & living room. Open kitchen with appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Eat in area & great views of the water. LARGE screened lanai and yard. Great Golf community. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS. BREED RESTRICTED.Owner to provide Lawn Mowing only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 Lytham Dr have any available units?
16126 Lytham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 16126 Lytham Dr have?
Some of 16126 Lytham Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16126 Lytham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16126 Lytham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 Lytham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16126 Lytham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16126 Lytham Dr offers parking.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16126 Lytham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr have a pool?
No, 16126 Lytham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr have accessible units?
No, 16126 Lytham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16126 Lytham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16126 Lytham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16126 Lytham Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg