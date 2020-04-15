16126 Lytham Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

Beautiful Two Story 3/2.5 home in "The Eagles". This home is beautifully kept. All bedrooms upstairs with HUGE loft and inside utility room. Wake up to water view from your spacious Master suite. Large walk in closet. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks/vanity. Great loft area perfect for pool table, office or for entertaining. Downstairs features large open family room, LARGE great room that could be used for formal dining & living room. Open kitchen with appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Eat in area & great views of the water. LARGE screened lanai and yard. Great Golf community. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS. BREED RESTRICTED.Owner to provide Lawn Mowing only.