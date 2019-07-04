All apartments in Keystone
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

12660 Silverdale St

12660 Silverdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

12660 Silverdale Street, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tampa 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Community - Check out this beautiful townhouse with a one car garage! Gated access to this great community with a pool and playground for enjoying the Florida sun. There is also plenty of parking for your guests right across the street. Step into this spacious townhome with tile floors throughout the downstairs living and kitchen area. Downstairs you will also find a half bathroom as well as a unique nook that can be a great office space. Upstairs you will find all new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two bedrooms share a full size bathroom. The large master has its own master bath as well as a private balcony. The laundry room is also located upstairs. Great location with access to Tampa and Clearwater! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4929086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12660 Silverdale St have any available units?
12660 Silverdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12660 Silverdale St have?
Some of 12660 Silverdale St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12660 Silverdale St currently offering any rent specials?
12660 Silverdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12660 Silverdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12660 Silverdale St is pet friendly.
Does 12660 Silverdale St offer parking?
Yes, 12660 Silverdale St offers parking.
Does 12660 Silverdale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12660 Silverdale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12660 Silverdale St have a pool?
Yes, 12660 Silverdale St has a pool.
Does 12660 Silverdale St have accessible units?
No, 12660 Silverdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 12660 Silverdale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12660 Silverdale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12660 Silverdale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12660 Silverdale St does not have units with air conditioning.
