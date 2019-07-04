12660 Silverdale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tampa 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Community - Check out this beautiful townhouse with a one car garage! Gated access to this great community with a pool and playground for enjoying the Florida sun. There is also plenty of parking for your guests right across the street. Step into this spacious townhome with tile floors throughout the downstairs living and kitchen area. Downstairs you will also find a half bathroom as well as a unique nook that can be a great office space. Upstairs you will find all new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two bedrooms share a full size bathroom. The large master has its own master bath as well as a private balcony. The laundry room is also located upstairs. Great location with access to Tampa and Clearwater! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4929086)