Key West, FL
3521 Flagler Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3521 Flagler Ave

3521 Flagler Avenue · (305) 296-6996
Location

3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3521 Flagler Ave · Avail. Jul 13

$3,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
3521 Flagler Ave Available 07/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer. Move right into this 2 bedroom plus den 1 bath single family home. This home features a large private pool with ample patios, front and back covered porches, AC, full size washer and dryer, fenced yard, covered off street parking. Over 1000 sqft of living space. Pets considered. Available mid-July for a 12 month lease. $3325/mo plus $150/mo pool service fee. Yard maintenance is included in the rental rate. F/L/S
Please call for a showing: 305-296-6996

(RLNE4565724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Flagler Ave have any available units?
3521 Flagler Ave has a unit available for $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3521 Flagler Ave have?
Some of 3521 Flagler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Flagler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Flagler Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Flagler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Flagler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Flagler Ave does offer parking.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3521 Flagler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3521 Flagler Ave has a pool.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave have accessible units?
No, 3521 Flagler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Flagler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Flagler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3521 Flagler Ave has units with air conditioning.
