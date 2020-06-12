Amenities

3521 Flagler Ave Available 07/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer. Move right into this 2 bedroom plus den 1 bath single family home. This home features a large private pool with ample patios, front and back covered porches, AC, full size washer and dryer, fenced yard, covered off street parking. Over 1000 sqft of living space. Pets considered. Available mid-July for a 12 month lease. $3325/mo plus $150/mo pool service fee. Yard maintenance is included in the rental rate. F/L/S

Please call for a showing: 305-296-6996



(RLNE4565724)