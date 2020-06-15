All apartments in Key West
Find more places like 205 Golf Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key West, FL
/
205 Golf Club Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

205 Golf Club Drive

205 Golf Club Drive · (305) 296-6996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

205 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Golf Club Drive · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.The home has recently been completely re-designed, re-decorated, and freshly painted, and offers everything for you to feel at home.

The first level welcomes you to the kitchen, dining area, and living room, all with new furnishings. Open the french doors and step out onto a partially covered deck with outdoor dining area. Dip into the refreshing cocktail pool. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, two with queen size beds and the third bedroom with two twins. The large balcony off the master bedroom overlooks the pool and lush Golf Course.The home offers 2 parking spaces
Available NOW to mid December. $2675/mo plus $140. pool fee, water, and electric. F/L/S. Please call for a showing appointment at: 305-296-6996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
205 Golf Club Drive has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 205 Golf Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Golf Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Golf Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Golf Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Golf Club Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Golf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Golf Club Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Golf Club Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key West Apartments with BalconyKey West Apartments with Parking
Key West Apartments with PoolKey West Furnished Apartments
Key West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Big Coppitt Key, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity