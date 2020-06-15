205 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.The home has recently been completely re-designed, re-decorated, and freshly painted, and offers everything for you to feel at home.



The first level welcomes you to the kitchen, dining area, and living room, all with new furnishings. Open the french doors and step out onto a partially covered deck with outdoor dining area. Dip into the refreshing cocktail pool. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, two with queen size beds and the third bedroom with two twins. The large balcony off the master bedroom overlooks the pool and lush Golf Course.The home offers 2 parking spaces

Available NOW to mid December. $2675/mo plus $140. pool fee, water, and electric. F/L/S. Please call for a showing appointment at: 305-296-6996



No Pets Allowed



