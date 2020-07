Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Live in a Gated community Close to everything! this beautiful 3 bedroom plus an office/den, 2 bath, 2 car garage, is spacious perfect for your family, formal Living and Dining Room, Family room is right by the kitchen perfect for entertaining! washer & dryer are inside, eat in kitchen, patio, fenced back yard. This community has so much to offer, pool, playground, tennis courts, so much more. Make your appointment today!