2511 INDIAN KEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Luxury and Affordability! This Executive Class 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Dream Home situated in Highly Desirable Key Vista is now available for Rent or Rent to Own, Private or Corporate Rentals Welcome. Entertain in Your spacious Open Floor Plan Home with a Beautiful View. Master Bath boasts of Dual Sinks, a Large Garden Bath Tub, Separate Walk In Shower and Private Water Closet. Attached Extra Large 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Inside Laundry Room is equipped with Washing Machine and Dryer for your convenience. Relax at Your Resort Style Clubhouse, Pool and Spa. Have fun and get exercise at Your Gym, Tennis or Sand Volleyball Courts and Live the life of luxury. A home you can be proud of. Short or Long term rental. Call for your tour today.

Pleas verify all measurements and information. Move in Ready. Move in Now and ask how you can get a Discounted First Months Rent.