19 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Key Largo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
24 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
103225 Overseas Highway
103225 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
EXTREMELY CLEAN (rare for a rental) gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Shows like new. All tile throughout, granite tops, new stainless appliances, hurricane windows/doors, metal roof, brick paver driveway on large lot and more. Plenty of parking.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meridian Avenue
14 Meridian Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
768 sqft
Cute and clean 2/1 home for annual rental in Bay Haven. Roomy front porch, gated yard, storage shed and access to HOA park for $100/year. No pets, no smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit required.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2879 sqft
Waterfront -Huge Home- 2nd from the bay - with an amazing bay view - on a wide deep canal -60 ft concreted dockage + -davits + jets sky platform Luxury living in this unique Round home offers 2 levels of living space -Offers 4/3 with 2 huge

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
484 summerland Road
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 Grassy Rd
4 Grassy Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Completely renovated and fully furnished, stunning waterfront home featuring granite countertop and gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen. Capacity for up to 8 people.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
101644 overseas hwy
101644 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LIVE THE FLORIDA KEYS LIFESTYLE DAILY! ENJOY THIS PIECE OF PARADISE! WAKE UP AND TAKE A FEW STEPS TO THE DOCKS & FISHING PIER BRAND NEW 2020 & FULLY FURNISHED 2BEDROOMS 1FULL BATHROOM RV TRAILER IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL MM

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Marina Ave
77 Marina Avenue, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Port Largo community mile marker 100 downtown key Largo oceanfront homeowners Park very quiet neighborhood a short block away from open ocean

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1301 Almay Street - 1
1301 Almay Street, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY,
Results within 5 miles of Key Largo

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
299 MORRIS AVE
299 Morris Avenue, Monroe County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
IT'S 5'O CLOCK SOMEWHERE! TRANQUIL SETTING OVERLOOKING WATER! ENJOY LAZY SUNSET AFTERNOONS IN THIS BRAND NEW VERY SPACIOUS TRAILER 2-BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOM RENT INCLUDES LIGHT, WATER, TRASH & PARKING FOR ONLY $1950 A MONTH! PLEASE CALL L/A FOR
Results within 10 miles of Key Largo

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.
City Guide for Key Largo, FL

"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins

The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Key Largo, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Key Largo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

