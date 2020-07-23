143 Apartments for rent in Kenneth City, FL with garages

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kenneth City
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,215
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,525
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
179 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
24 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
4601 8th Avenue North
4601 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1911 sqft
This delightful home located in St. Petersburg, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,911sqft! Great curb appeal with mature trees, 2-car attached garage, and red brick entryway.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
924 55th St S
924 55th Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 Gulfport: 2/1 pet & child friendly - Property Id: 227338 Newly painted inside and out, new floors throughout, new bathroom vanity, cabinet& lighting, new fans & lights in all rooms, plentiful closets, large kitchen with granite

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mel-Tan Heights
1600 31st Street South
1600 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2068 sqft
This large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage has large eat in kitchen, separate large dining room, living room 4 large bedrooms and washer/dryer room. This is a great house and just went on the market for rent.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Allendale Terrace
711 39th Ave N
711 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
954 sqft
Charming Home In Allendale Terrace - Welcome Home! Located in Allendale Terrace on a tree-lined brick street this 2 bedroom home is full of charm and character! There are beautiful hardwood floors, an updated bath and a new modern eat-in-kitchen

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Euclid Place - St. Paul
1435 1/2 15th Street N.
1435 1/2 15th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
484 sqft
1435 1/2 15th Street N. Available 08/01/20 Awesome location for Garage Apartment - AVAILABLE 8/1! This one bed Apartment is located just minutes from downtown St. Pete. Off Street Parking and garage storage space is available. Ready for move in.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Woodlawn
2450 Woodlawn Circle West
2450 Woodlawn Circle West, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Home in Woodlawn! - Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Woodlawn!! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Beautiful Hardwood-Birchwood Floors!! Formal Living Room and Dining Room Nice Kitchen with Dishwasher and Separate Pantry Florida

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Beach
131 E BAY DRIVE
131 East Bay Drive, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1329 sqft
Come live the Island Life on Sunset Beach! Walking distance to Caddys and the beach. Fully furnished and pets ok. Flexible on rental terms. 3 bed 2 bath with one car garage and one covered parking space and plenty of storage below the home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1630 31ST AVENUE N
1630 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1630 sqft
Open floor plan, built in 2017 block home loaded with upgrades close to downtown St.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Island
10108 Paradise Boulevard
10108 Paradise Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2012 sqft
Welcome to Treasure Island, Fl Beautiful home 5 beds 3 baths 1 car garage with hot tub! Come live in the world re-noun city! - Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. - Fully fenced in yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Kenneth City, FL

Kenneth City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

