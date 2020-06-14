Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

103 Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14410 APACHE AVENUE
14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1573 sqft
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10447 138TH STREET
10447 138th Street, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2422 sqft
This beautiful 4/3/2 in Seminole is available now!!! Perfect floor plan offering an updated kitchen, tile throughout, large master bedroom with en-suite and privacy fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12205 SUNSHINE LANE
12205 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2136 sqft
Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
225 SUN VISTA COURT N
225 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
14038 95TH AVENUE
14038 95th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM - TWO BATH WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS. COMBO LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS A BONUS/FLORIDA ROOM WITH A HUGE SCREEN AND VINYL ENCLOSED ROOM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Redington Beach, FL

Redington Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

