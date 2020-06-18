6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Large Townhome in Willow Lakes



This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings. The upstairs features a bonus area great for office and large master suite with private bath (separate shower and garden tub). This home also includes an oversized one car garage, half bath downstairs, washer/dryer, and private fenced courtyard!

Location is great and close to it all.



(RLNE4266211)