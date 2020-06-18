All apartments in Kenneth City
Find more places like 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenneth City, FL
/
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72

6400 46th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990

This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings. The upstairs features a bonus area great for office and large master suite with private bath (separate shower and garden tub). This home also includes an oversized one car garage, half bath downstairs, washer/dryer, and private fenced courtyard!
Location is great and close to it all.

Visit MIKE-RENTS.com for more videos

360 VIDEO TOUR @ https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1193844?accessKey=5b09

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL/TEXT MIKE @ 813-407-8990

(RLNE4266211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have any available units?
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have?
Some of 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 currently offering any rent specials?
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 is pet friendly.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 offer parking?
Yes, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 does offer parking.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have a pool?
Yes, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 has a pool.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have accessible units?
No, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLealman, FLWest Lealman, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FL
Gulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLRedington Shores, FLTierra Verde, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg