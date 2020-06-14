Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL with garage

Jupiter Farms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
17137 131st Terrace N
17137 131st Terrace North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Beautiful & private 1.5 acre lot, no HOA, very large swimming pool, beautiful finishes with new appliances. Very safe area, enormous detached garage, bring your boats or RV! Call the listing agent today.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Vintage
82 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
2916 sqft
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
189 Moccasin Trail N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
12867 Alton Road
12867 Alton Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2148 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
372 Maplecrest Circle
372 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1620 sqft
ALL NEW IMPACT GLASS. Fantastic spacious townhome with one-car garage and beautiful screened-in patio overlooking lake. GREAT SCHOOLS! Available after 7/19/20.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5008 Vine Cliff Way W
5008 Vine Cliff Way East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2204 sqft
Oversized 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage townhome. Located in the gated community of Cielo, in Palm Beach Gardens. This 2-story home offers large tile flooring throughout the downstairs living areas, and high volume ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
112 Andalusia Way SE
112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2092 sqft
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
275 Murcia Drive
275 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT QUIET LOCATION. WELL KEPT CONDO WITH LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE RIGHT BENEATH THE CONDO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS SCHOOL . GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT CLOSETS. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
776 Dakota Drive
776 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1716 sqft
776 Dakota Drive, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease LOVELY 2 STORY END-UNIT 3/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Mallory Creek
1 Unit Available
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7108 Edison Place
7108 Edison Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7108 Edison Place in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
1659 W Frederick Small Rd
1659 Frederick Small Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This beautifully maintained T/H offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the private screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Antigua
1 Unit Available
4198 St Lukes Lane
4198 Saint Lukes Ln, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1310 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome is fully furnished - just bring your suitcase! Light & bright with new furnishings and renovated interior, walk to the clubhouse pool and just minutes to the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jupiter Farms, FL

Jupiter Farms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

