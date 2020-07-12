Apartment List
/
FL
/
juno ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

190 Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Juno Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Dillone Lane
1883 Dillone Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
RARE FIND! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Light and Bright renovated, very clean Two Bedrooms and one Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2034 Melody Lane
2034 Melody Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1470 sqft
Live in Paradise! Rare opportunity for this Waterfront Cottage on the Intracoastal! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home has close to 1500 s.f. and high ceilings. Pet friendly with a fenced yard. Peaceful setting and gorgeous water views.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2489 San Pietro Circle
2489 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Spacious Capri model end unit with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on stairs. Porcelain tile in main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops & island. Resort style clubhouse, pool & spa.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Maheu
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
57 Marina Gardens Drive
57 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1924 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 57 Marina Gardens Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3 Marina Gardens Drive
3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3141 sqft
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2511 San Pietro Circle
2511 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 3-story Townhome desirable & gated Harbour Oaks. Located near Gardens Mall, Highway & beach. Features include 2 master suites on the top floor, office/den or 3rd bethroom on 1st floor, washer and dryer. basic cable and water included.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
394 Golfview Road
394 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA townhome/condo in ''Royale Harbour'' has been fully renovated and has many desirable features.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Juno Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Juno Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Juno Ridge 1 BedroomsJuno Ridge 2 BedroomsJuno Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Juno Ridge Apartments with BalconyJuno Ridge Apartments with ParkingJuno Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Juno Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsJuno Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University