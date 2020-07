Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court garage parking internet access trash valet

Live Naturally at ARIUM Jensen Beach. Immerse yourself in natural Florida beauty at ARIUM Jensen Beach. Situated on a former pineapple plantation, ARIUM Jensen Beach is everything you’ve been searching for – a luxury apartment home paradise surrounded by more than 55 acres of pristine wetlands. Enjoy our gourmet outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool and spa, or head over to our state-of-the-art fitness center. Your furry friends, large and small, will love playing in the NEW bark park. Our apartments provide the Florida ambiance you want, from the lush landscaping outside, to the large floor plans inside. We offer newly renovated homes featuring wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and upgraded lighting features. Being located in the heart of Jensen Beach, you will find that you are near an assortment of shopping and restaurants, both Historic Downtown Stuart and Historic Downtown Jensen and our beautiful beaches. We invite you to come live naturally with us today!