4100 NE Indian River Drive

AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral. This home is within walking distance to restaurants and downtown Jensen Beach. This home has impact resistant glass, extra sound insulation, tons of closets, granite counter tops, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You will enjoy two assigned parking spaces and additional guest parking. Pets are permitted with an additional, non refundable 300.00 deposit. Owner to approve of pet on a case by case basis. Criminal background and credit checks are required. @ 50.00 per adult. Income must be 3X monthly rent.