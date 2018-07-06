All apartments in Jensen Beach
4100 NE Indian River Drive
Last updated May 30 2020

4100 NE Indian River Drive

4100 Northeast Indian River Drive · (772) 200-0034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Rear · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral. This home is within walking distance to restaurants and downtown Jensen Beach. This home has impact resistant glass, extra sound insulation, tons of closets, granite counter tops, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You will enjoy two assigned parking spaces and additional guest parking. Pets are permitted with an additional, non refundable 300.00 deposit. Owner to approve of pet on a case by case basis. Criminal background and credit checks are required. @ 50.00 per adult. Income must be 3X monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have any available units?
4100 NE Indian River Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have?
Some of 4100 NE Indian River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 NE Indian River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4100 NE Indian River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 NE Indian River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 NE Indian River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does offer parking.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have a pool?
No, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have accessible units?
No, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 NE Indian River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 NE Indian River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
