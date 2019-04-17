All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9720 GLEN MOOR LANE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

9720 GLEN MOOR LANE

9720 Glen Moor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9720 Glen Moor Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and amazing space in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. The bright living room greets you through the front door with arch-detailed views of the kitchen. The kitchen features updated cabinets, counter tops and tile back splash. The back room provides additional living space that can be used as a formal dining room, a second living room, an office, playroom etc! Both of the bedrooms are very spacious and have carpeting for comfort. The rest of the house has easy-care ceramic tile. You can relax or entertain on the huge covered back patio and enjoy the big backyard. The 1 car garage is over-sized featuring the washer & dryer and storage closets. This property is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, beaches and more!! ** AVAILABLE FOR JUNE **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have any available units?
9720 GLEN MOOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have?
Some of 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9720 GLEN MOOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE offers parking.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have a pool?
No, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 GLEN MOOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College