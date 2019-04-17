9720 GLEN MOOR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and amazing space in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. The bright living room greets you through the front door with arch-detailed views of the kitchen. The kitchen features updated cabinets, counter tops and tile back splash. The back room provides additional living space that can be used as a formal dining room, a second living room, an office, playroom etc! Both of the bedrooms are very spacious and have carpeting for comfort. The rest of the house has easy-care ceramic tile. You can relax or entertain on the huge covered back patio and enjoy the big backyard. The 1 car garage is over-sized featuring the washer & dryer and storage closets. This property is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, beaches and more!! ** AVAILABLE FOR JUNE **