Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan. Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops and Kitchen Appliances to include Refrigerator and Range. PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY LICENSED FLORIDA PROPERTY MANAGER. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED- NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.