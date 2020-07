Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Make this updated 2 bedroom 2 bath pool home yours. Home has a large living room dining room combo, updated kitchen and baths, large bedrooms and a screened in large pool. The garage is ready for storage or as a bonus room or office. Fenced yard and pool is perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Property is located in close proximity to Little Rd, US 19, shopping and restaurants. Make youe appointment to view today.