9316 GRAY FOX LANE

Amenities
Adorable, recently updated, Florida home situated in the ever growing Port Richey area. As you enter the home, it opens up to the Living Room, Dinette & Kitchen. Fantastic home for entertaining with the nice serving and/or seating bar with architectural detail separating the beautiful Kitchen & Living Room. Plenty of counter space in the Kitchen with all new appliances, contemporary white cabinets, & gorgeous back-splash. New French doors leading out to the nice size backyard perfect for kids & pets to run & play or backyard grilling! Nice size bedrooms & a beautiful updated bathroom too! You are going to love your stay in this home! Owner will consider up to 2 pets, non aggresive breeds. Call today to schedule your tour!!!