9316 GRAY FOX LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill microwave range

Adorable, recently updated, Florida home situated in the ever growing Port Richey area. As you enter the home, it opens up to the Living Room, Dinette & Kitchen. Fantastic home for entertaining with the nice serving and/or seating bar with architectural detail separating the beautiful Kitchen & Living Room. Plenty of counter space in the Kitchen with all new appliances, contemporary white cabinets, & gorgeous back-splash. New French doors leading out to the nice size backyard perfect for kids & pets to run & play or backyard grilling! Nice size bedrooms & a beautiful updated bathroom too! You are going to love your stay in this home! Owner will consider up to 2 pets, non aggresive breeds. Call today to schedule your tour!!!