All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9316 GRAY FOX LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9316 GRAY FOX LANE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

9316 GRAY FOX LANE

9316 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9316 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable, recently updated, Florida home situated in the ever growing Port Richey area. As you enter the home, it opens up to the Living Room, Dinette & Kitchen. Fantastic home for entertaining with the nice serving and/or seating bar with architectural detail separating the beautiful Kitchen & Living Room. Plenty of counter space in the Kitchen with all new appliances, contemporary white cabinets, & gorgeous back-splash. New French doors leading out to the nice size backyard perfect for kids & pets to run & play or backyard grilling! Nice size bedrooms & a beautiful updated bathroom too! You are going to love your stay in this home! Owner will consider up to 2 pets, non aggresive breeds. Call today to schedule your tour!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have any available units?
9316 GRAY FOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have?
Some of 9316 GRAY FOX LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 GRAY FOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9316 GRAY FOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 GRAY FOX LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE offer parking?
No, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have a pool?
No, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9316 GRAY FOX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9316 GRAY FOX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolsJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College