9030 LUNAR LANE

Updated home for rent in Regency Park. Great square footage for the Eldorado model. Kitchen was remodeled & stainless steel appliances added. Ceramic tile throughout the home means easy cleaning. No carpeting anywhere. Master bedroom has a Jack & Jill style bathroom. Plenty of space in this bathroom for additional shelving. Second bedroom is on same side of house as master. The 3rd bedroom, over behind the kitchen, has a freestanding cabinet/closet. Some windows have been replaced. Blinds on every window in every room. Cheerful & bright color scheme too. And the owner is open to a couple of pets. They can NOT be an aggressive breed. Lake Lisa Park is only a short walk from this house too.