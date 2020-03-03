All apartments in Jasmine Estates
9030 LUNAR LANE

9030 Lunar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9030 Lunar Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated home for rent in Regency Park. Great square footage for the Eldorado model. Kitchen was remodeled & stainless steel appliances added. Ceramic tile throughout the home means easy cleaning. No carpeting anywhere. Master bedroom has a Jack & Jill style bathroom. Plenty of space in this bathroom for additional shelving. Second bedroom is on same side of house as master. The 3rd bedroom, over behind the kitchen, has a freestanding cabinet/closet. Some windows have been replaced. Blinds on every window in every room. Cheerful & bright color scheme too. And the owner is open to a couple of pets. They can NOT be an aggressive breed. Lake Lisa Park is only a short walk from this house too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have any available units?
9030 LUNAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9030 LUNAR LANE have?
Some of 9030 LUNAR LANE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 LUNAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9030 LUNAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 LUNAR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9030 LUNAR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE offer parking?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have a pool?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9030 LUNAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9030 LUNAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

