Jasmine Estates, FL
8930 Ledgestone Ln
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

8930 Ledgestone Ln

8930 Ledgestone Lane · No Longer Available
Jasmine Estates
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8930 Ledgestone Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BED/ 1 BATH IN NEW PORT RICHEY - Beautiful and Spacious Completely remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath Home with 1298 Sqft in Port Richey. Open Floor Plan with Eat In Kitchen, Pass through Window/ Breakfast bar and All Matching Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher . Large Screened Lanai. 1 Car Attached Garage. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

(RLNE2544781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have any available units?
8930 Ledgestone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have?
Some of 8930 Ledgestone Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Ledgestone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Ledgestone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Ledgestone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Ledgestone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Ledgestone Ln offers parking.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Ledgestone Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have a pool?
No, 8930 Ledgestone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have accessible units?
No, 8930 Ledgestone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Ledgestone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8930 Ledgestone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8930 Ledgestone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

