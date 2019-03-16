All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

8115 Simsbury Dr

8115 Simsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8115 Simsbury Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House with a Garage!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4753477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have any available units?
8115 Simsbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 8115 Simsbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8115 Simsbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 Simsbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 Simsbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8115 Simsbury Dr offers parking.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8115 Simsbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have a pool?
No, 8115 Simsbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 8115 Simsbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8115 Simsbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8115 Simsbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8115 Simsbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
