Jasmine Estates, FL
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE

7614 Radcliffe Circle · (727) 787-1773
Location

7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B205 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community. Spacious condo which includes an open kitchen, with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets; living room with mirrored dry bar; both bedrooms have a queen size bed; indoor utility room; and screened lanai overlooking a lovely pond. Very tranquil and serene. Carport and storage unit. Community features a swimming pool and spa. Rent includes basic cable, trash,water, sewer, and grounds maintenance. Private and peaceful, yet close enough to shopping, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have any available units?
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have?
Some of 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
