7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE

FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community. Spacious condo which includes an open kitchen, with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets; living room with mirrored dry bar; both bedrooms have a queen size bed; indoor utility room; and screened lanai overlooking a lovely pond. Very tranquil and serene. Carport and storage unit. Community features a swimming pool and spa. Rent includes basic cable, trash,water, sewer, and grounds maintenance. Private and peaceful, yet close enough to shopping, restaurants, and more!