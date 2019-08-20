All apartments in Jasmine Estates
6834 AMARILLO STREET

6834 Amarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

6834 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
San Clemente East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home with a fenced back yard that will not last long! This home has lots of little great features and is easy to care for with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Some of the many features of this home are that it comes with a 1 car garage, fenced yard for the kids, and it is close to 19. This home has recent updates and features new windows unlike the leaky crank windows most rentals in Port Richey have so it is energy efficient. There is new laminate flooring, new paint, and a new roof. The HVAC has also been tuned up. We even include a washer and dryer for your convenience. Make sure you scoop this one up before it is gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

