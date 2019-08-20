6834 AMARILLO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home with a fenced back yard that will not last long! This home has lots of little great features and is easy to care for with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Some of the many features of this home are that it comes with a 1 car garage, fenced yard for the kids, and it is close to 19. This home has recent updates and features new windows unlike the leaky crank windows most rentals in Port Richey have so it is energy efficient. There is new laminate flooring, new paint, and a new roof. The HVAC has also been tuned up. We even include a washer and dryer for your convenience. Make sure you scoop this one up before it is gone