All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 6347 Nearco Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
6347 Nearco Dr.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

6347 Nearco Dr.

6347 Nearco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6347 Nearco Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Holiday Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Port Richey ~ Charming 3BD/2BTH Well Maintained Home 1 Car Garage Home - Well maintained home in the Holiday Hill Subdivision. This home boasts a bright formal living room and a cozy family room, open kitchen with an eat-in area. The bedrooms are spacious and 2nd bath is handicap accessible. 3rd bedroom has separate wall unit A/C and separate entrance. Additional features includes ceiling fans thought out, alarm system for added safety, tenant has a choose to active, large fenced back yard and shed, wide driveway for extra parking. HURRY Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4946579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have any available units?
6347 Nearco Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 6347 Nearco Dr. have?
Some of 6347 Nearco Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 Nearco Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6347 Nearco Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 Nearco Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 Nearco Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6347 Nearco Dr. offers parking.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 Nearco Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have a pool?
No, 6347 Nearco Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 6347 Nearco Dr. has accessible units.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 Nearco Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6347 Nearco Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6347 Nearco Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolsJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College