All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 10110 Cherry Creek Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10110 Cherry Creek Ln

10110 Cherry Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Coming soon. 3bd/2ba SECTION 8 OK! - This charming 3/1 Port Richey home is sure to steal your heart! Located near shopping and dining, as well as schools and parks, with quick access to US-19 for an easy daily commute, letting you stay close to the action without sacrificing convenience. The spacious open floor plan keeps you connected to your favorites, while tile flooring throughout the home stays cool in warmer months and is easy to maintain, leaving you with more time to enjoy doing the things you love. Whip up delicious meals in the beautiful functional kitchen and take dinner parties out to the bright and spacious lanai, or head outside to the large fully fenced backyard, perfect for hosting your next memorable summer event! Dont miss out on this great rental opportunity. Call today to schedule your tour

Section 8 considered, however must still meet all qualifications.

Home is Professionally managed.
All Applicants must submit an application with $50 fee per person, a credit check, criminal background check, eviction check, rental history verification and employment verification, will be performed on everyone over the age of 18 living in the home.
All pets are case by case, Non-refundable Pet fees begin at $250 per pet.

If approved, Security Deposit must be turned in within 24 hours to hold home. Must move in within 10 days of Application Approval.

To be added to the showing wait list email Christy@Rentworkspm.com with your name, email address and phone #. We anticipate the home being ready for move in Mid July.

(RLNE4473977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have any available units?
10110 Cherry Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 10110 Cherry Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10110 Cherry Creek Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 Cherry Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10110 Cherry Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10110 Cherry Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College