10110 Cherry Creek Ln

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Coming soon. 3bd/2ba SECTION 8 OK! - This charming 3/1 Port Richey home is sure to steal your heart! Located near shopping and dining, as well as schools and parks, with quick access to US-19 for an easy daily commute, letting you stay close to the action without sacrificing convenience. The spacious open floor plan keeps you connected to your favorites, while tile flooring throughout the home stays cool in warmer months and is easy to maintain, leaving you with more time to enjoy doing the things you love. Whip up delicious meals in the beautiful functional kitchen and take dinner parties out to the bright and spacious lanai, or head outside to the large fully fenced backyard, perfect for hosting your next memorable summer event! Dont miss out on this great rental opportunity. Call today to schedule your tour



Section 8 considered, however must still meet all qualifications.



Home is Professionally managed.

All Applicants must submit an application with $50 fee per person, a credit check, criminal background check, eviction check, rental history verification and employment verification, will be performed on everyone over the age of 18 living in the home.

All pets are case by case, Non-refundable Pet fees begin at $250 per pet.



If approved, Security Deposit must be turned in within 24 hours to hold home. Must move in within 10 days of Application Approval.



To be added to the showing wait list email Christy@Rentworkspm.com with your name, email address and phone #. We anticipate the home being ready for move in Mid July.



