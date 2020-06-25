All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 614 4TH ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
614 4TH ST N
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

614 4TH ST N

614 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

614 4th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible Location! In the heart of Jax Beach. Walk to the beach, shops and dining. Beautiful area if Jax Beach. JUST 4 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN. Quiet 4-plex with Newer flooring - all tile & laminate that looks like wood, freshly painted, extremely clean, all newer interior doors, newer appliances, newer blinds, SUPER CLEAN! Apartment includes full kitchen , dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, plenty of parking & shared yard. Kitchen includes range/oven, newer refrigerator, new dishwasher and microwave.No washer/dryer hookup but 1 block to laundry mat.Absolutely NO pets and NO smoking. Bottom left end unit, shared yard on left side of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 4TH ST N have any available units?
614 4TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 614 4TH ST N have?
Some of 614 4TH ST N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 4TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
614 4TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 4TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 614 4TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 614 4TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 614 4TH ST N offers parking.
Does 614 4TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 4TH ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 4TH ST N have a pool?
No, 614 4TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 614 4TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 614 4TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 614 4TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 4TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 4TH ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 4TH ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville