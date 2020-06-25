614 4TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Incredible Location! In the heart of Jax Beach. Walk to the beach, shops and dining. Beautiful area if Jax Beach. JUST 4 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN. Quiet 4-plex with Newer flooring - all tile & laminate that looks like wood, freshly painted, extremely clean, all newer interior doors, newer appliances, newer blinds, SUPER CLEAN! Apartment includes full kitchen , dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, plenty of parking & shared yard. Kitchen includes range/oven, newer refrigerator, new dishwasher and microwave.No washer/dryer hookup but 1 block to laundry mat.Absolutely NO pets and NO smoking. Bottom left end unit, shared yard on left side of building.