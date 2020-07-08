All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

1200 16th Avenue South

1200 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1200 16th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Live at the Beach! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath duplex walking distance to the beach. Open floor plan with huge kitchen island. New ''wood look'' floors through-out and freshly painted. Master Bedroom has french doors leading out to deck and beautiful back yard. Master also has a large walk-in shower that is wheel chair accessible. Off street parking with additional covered patio space. Lawn maintenance included! Welcome to beach living!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 16th Avenue South have any available units?
1200 16th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 1200 16th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1200 16th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 16th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 1200 16th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1200 16th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 16th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1200 16th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South have accessible units?
Yes, 1200 16th Avenue South has accessible units.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 16th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 16th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 16th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

