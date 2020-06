Amenities

Duplex for rent immediately in the heart of Islamorada! Each studio apartment has full kitchen and bath and is very spacious. Rent is $1675/month each side and includes water and electric. Also willing to rent out the entire building for $3350/month includes electric and water! Cats are ok with approval and extra deposit of $250. Washer and dryer on property. Looking for year lease. Easy to show and great location!!