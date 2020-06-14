Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with garage

Iona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13408 Pine Needle LN
13408 Pine Needle Ln, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Minutes to Sanibel Island Bridge. Contemporary 2/2 duplex with screened lanai & sgl car garage. Great room, Breakfast bar. New floor covering & paint upon current tenant moving out. Current lease expires June 30, 2020

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15121 Laguna DR
15121 Laguna Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SHORT TERM ONLY-JUNE TO DEC 30, 2020. FURNISHED "SEABREEZE LOFTS AT WATERS EDGE". Part of the Waters Edge Community of Upscale homes, villas & condos.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16550 Bent Palms CV
16550 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13420 Hidden Palms CV
13420 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16541 Bent Palms CV
16541 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk CIR
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath Gardens at Beachwalk condo with a private 1-car garage. Nice open floor plan with two master suites and an extended living room. Dining area, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15585 Ocean Walk CIR
15585 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14640 Abaco Lakes DR
14640 Abaco Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1441 sqft
Beautiful first floor, end unit, 3 BR, 2 bath attached Villa in Lucaya built in 2019 is available both off season and season 2021! Northern exposure. This unit features a beautiful lake view.
Results within 1 mile of Iona
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
756 Coral DR
756 Coral Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Situated in the heart of Cape Coral's Yacht Club area is this lovely 3BR / 2BA home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6021 Silver King BLVD
6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1169 S Town and River DR
1169 South Town and River Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Brand new home available NOW for annual rental! Loaded with upgrades! This home offers a fabulous pool with spa in the backyard! 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Iona, FL

Iona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

