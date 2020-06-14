Apartment List
/
FL
/
iona
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Iona renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST LISTED!! BRAND NEW FLOORING, MODERN GREY FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, AWESOME WATERFRONT LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, AND BOTH BEDROOMS, SCREENED LANAI, GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF GREAT AMMENITIES, HEATED POOL, SPA, GAME

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open for January, February & March, Season 2021, $3200 inc tax. 3 month minimum. Beautiful renovation and decor & furnishings. Top floor, 2nd level, no elevator but very quiet. End sunny retreat.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11400 Ocean Walk LN
11400 Ocean Walk Lane, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11711 Pasetto LN
11711 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
****OPEN FEBRUARY & MARCH & APRIL 2020. 2 MONTH MINIMUM. Ground floor across from Heated Pool and Spa. Park by your door. Gated community and walking distance to Super Target, Planet Fitness, Publix and 12 great restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk CIR
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath Gardens at Beachwalk condo with a private 1-car garage. Nice open floor plan with two master suites and an extended living room. Dining area, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15120 Harbour Isle DR
15120 Harbour Isle Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2634 sqft
This second floor 3 bedroom and 3 full bath partially furnished Luxury Condominium boasts spectacular river & marina views. A secured elevator opens to your private foyer which leads to a gorgeous backdrop of the river, marina and lush landscaping .
Results within 1 mile of Iona
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14794 Calusa Palms DR
14794 Calusa Palms Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1564 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Townhome is available for a short term lease from April 1, to December 31st. Calusa Palms offers a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and community clubhouse.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach BLVD
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
pectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake... this condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished annually.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14513 Abaco Lakes DR
14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Iona, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Iona renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIona 3 BedroomsIona Apartments with Balcony
Iona Apartments with GarageIona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIona Apartments with ParkingIona Apartments with Pool
Iona Apartments with Washer-DryerIona Dog Friendly ApartmentsIona Furnished ApartmentsIona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University