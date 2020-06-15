11041 Gulf Reflections DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy your time on the large Screened lanai looking out from your southern exposure with a lake view. Master suite w/ king size bed, guest bedroom with a queen and TRUNDLE twins. This unit comes with a assigned carport space & storage unit.Gulf Reflections is a small gated community of just 3 building, 86 units . The clubhouse has cable, Wi-Fi, heated pool, Spa, nautilus room, a meeting area & BBQ grills. Located less than one mile from Health Park, library,shopping. Gulf Reflections is off the main roadways yet close to all the necessities. Departure fee $125.00, 11.5% tax if less than 6 mos., $1000.00 security deposit, $182.00 application fee to association -Available off season