Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

11041 Gulf Reflections DR

11041 Gulf Reflections Dr · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C305 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
pool
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy your time on the large Screened lanai looking out from your southern exposure with a lake view. Master suite w/ king size bed, guest bedroom with a queen and TRUNDLE twins. This unit comes with a assigned carport space & storage unit.Gulf Reflections is a small gated community of just 3 building, 86 units . The clubhouse has cable, Wi-Fi, heated pool, Spa, nautilus room, a meeting area & BBQ grills. Located less than one mile from Health Park, library,shopping. Gulf Reflections is off the main roadways yet close to all the necessities. Departure fee $125.00, 11.5% tax if less than 6 mos., $1000.00 security deposit, $182.00 application fee to association -Available off season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have any available units?
11041 Gulf Reflections DR has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have?
Some of 11041 Gulf Reflections DR's amenities include carport, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11041 Gulf Reflections DR currently offering any rent specials?
11041 Gulf Reflections DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11041 Gulf Reflections DR pet-friendly?
No, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR offer parking?
Yes, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR does offer parking.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have a pool?
Yes, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR has a pool.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have accessible units?
No, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11041 Gulf Reflections DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11041 Gulf Reflections DR does not have units with air conditioning.
