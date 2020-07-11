19451 Gulf Blvd. 604

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Great views, steps to beach, fully furnished, pool - Property Id: 111849



Great Views of the Gulf of Mexico Intercoastal waterway and Gulf of Mexico from this 6th Floor 1 BR/1 BA unit at BayShore Yacht and Tennis Club in Indian Shores (located behind the Smugglers Cove Mini -Golf). Incudes all utilities!!!! ($65per month electric credit) plus basic cable and internet. Large bedroom with walk in closet and new King size bed and brand new step in shower. Living Room has pull out bed. Walk across the street to the Beach. Temporary use boat slips, heated pool/spa and Dry Sauna too, fish off the docks or use one of the 4 tennis courts. Brand New high impact sliding doors to patio. Add 13% tax and $125 for final cleaning. This clean and bright, well stocked and nicely decorated fully furnished unit is available from APRIL 1, 2019 to December 2019 for $1600 per month Minimum 90 day rental.

Call Today! 727-656-2651. Enjoy Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island. Corporate rental

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111849

Property Id 111849



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5860835)