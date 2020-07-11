All apartments in Indian Shores
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM

19451 Gulf Blvd. 604

19451 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 656-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19451 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Great views, steps to beach, fully furnished, pool - Property Id: 111849

Great Views of the Gulf of Mexico Intercoastal waterway and Gulf of Mexico from this 6th Floor 1 BR/1 BA unit at BayShore Yacht and Tennis Club in Indian Shores (located behind the Smugglers Cove Mini -Golf). Incudes all utilities!!!! ($65per month electric credit) plus basic cable and internet. Large bedroom with walk in closet and new King size bed and brand new step in shower. Living Room has pull out bed. Walk across the street to the Beach. Temporary use boat slips, heated pool/spa and Dry Sauna too, fish off the docks or use one of the 4 tennis courts. Brand New high impact sliding doors to patio. Add 13% tax and $125 for final cleaning. This clean and bright, well stocked and nicely decorated fully furnished unit is available from APRIL 1, 2019 to December 2019 for $1600 per month Minimum 90 day rental.
Call Today! 727-656-2651. Enjoy Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island. Corporate rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111849
Property Id 111849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have any available units?
19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have?
Some of 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 currently offering any rent specials?
19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 pet-friendly?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 offer parking?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 does not offer parking.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have a pool?
Yes, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 has a pool.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have accessible units?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19451 Gulf Blvd. 604 does not have units with air conditioning.
