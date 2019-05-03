All apartments in Indian Shores
Find more places like 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Shores, FL
/
18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A

18822 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Shores
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

18822 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this beautiful corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and pool on beautiful Indian Shores. Unit is Gulf front with amazing views and ready for your next vacation! Light and bright with extra windows, fully equipped kitchen, beach chairs, linens, comfortable setting and located close to Salt Rock grill, Indian Shores Coffe, Boat ramp, bird Sanctuary, water rentals and more. Attention Boaters!! Our property is just 371 Feet away from the County of Pinellas Park Boulevard Boat Ramp. Quick and easy drive to Tampa International Airport (40 minutes away), Clearwater and St Pete airport (20 minutes away), as well as all shopping and Johns Pass! please contact us to book your vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have any available units?
18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
Is 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A pet-friendly?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have a pool?
Yes, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A has a pool.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 18822 Gulf Blvd Unit 1A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Shores 1 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 Bedrooms
Indian Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Shores Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg