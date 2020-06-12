All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD

1209 Bay Pine Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops. Remodeled kitchen, Queen in Master and twins in 2nd BR, Washer and Dryer and Flat Screen TV's. A nice private yard with seating, a fire pit and grill, large teak outdoor enclosed shower, bicycles and more. Community offers a boat ramp and also the area is great for golf carting, bicycling and just a short walk to the sandy beach. Parking pad will accommodate 2 vehicles or 1 vehicle and your boat. This home is the perfect location in Indian Rocks Beach. Rents fast for the season, so call today. Rent includes cable, wifi, and electric. Security deposit $1000, tax 13%, and pet fee $300 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Garage
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with PoolIndian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Indian Rocks Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity