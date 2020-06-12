1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD

Amenities

AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops. Remodeled kitchen, Queen in Master and twins in 2nd BR, Washer and Dryer and Flat Screen TV's. A nice private yard with seating, a fire pit and grill, large teak outdoor enclosed shower, bicycles and more. Community offers a boat ramp and also the area is great for golf carting, bicycling and just a short walk to the sandy beach. Parking pad will accommodate 2 vehicles or 1 vehicle and your boat. This home is the perfect location in Indian Rocks Beach. Rents fast for the season, so call today. Rent includes cable, wifi, and electric. Security deposit $1000, tax 13%, and pet fee $300 required.