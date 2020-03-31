All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207

1000 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 252-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Call Hilda at 813-523-9159. The Reef on Indian Rocks Beach is a wonderful condo building great for families and couples, full of amenities like pool and spa, tennis court, separate volley ball area, Grilling and picnic area, beach access and more. The Pool is located along the beach where a large sunbathing area awaits you. The tennis court is just around the corner along with a separate area where you can set up your Volley net and have fun with your friends and family. The condo is fully equipped with linens and kitchen utensils, laundry room, and furnished to comfortably sleep 8 guests. This building is set up resort style and its conveniently located close to entertainment, restaurants, shopping etc. Indian Rocks is a place where couples and families come back year after year to enjoy this very special beach and all we have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have any available units?
1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have?
Some of 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 does offer parking.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 has a pool.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207 has units with air conditioning.
