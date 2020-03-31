1000 Gulf Blvd Apt 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Call Hilda at 813-523-9159. The Reef on Indian Rocks Beach is a wonderful condo building great for families and couples, full of amenities like pool and spa, tennis court, separate volley ball area, Grilling and picnic area, beach access and more. The Pool is located along the beach where a large sunbathing area awaits you. The tennis court is just around the corner along with a separate area where you can set up your Volley net and have fun with your friends and family. The condo is fully equipped with linens and kitchen utensils, laundry room, and furnished to comfortably sleep 8 guests. This building is set up resort style and its conveniently located close to entertainment, restaurants, shopping etc. Indian Rocks is a place where couples and families come back year after year to enjoy this very special beach and all we have to offer.