Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian river shores
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:53 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian River Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5810 Highway A1A
5810 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Booking Now for 2021 Season,Freshly painted w all new furnishing throughout this Oceanside Fountains Condo with a peek of blue and fabulous ocean breezes from your private balcony.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
837 Seminole Lane
837 Seminole Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pet friendly! Large fenced yard! Convenient location, walk to beach and river! Bike to shops! Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice landscaping, relaxing screened porch! Satellite t.v., WIFI available, cable tv, lawn service included
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.

1 of 96

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
606 Conn Way
606 Conn Way, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AVAILABLE MAY 2020! Central Beach. Location, location, location. 8 lots to the beach. Completely remodeled 3 BD, 3 BA pool home on a lovely lot with fenced backyard and covered front porch. Gorgeous kitchen, stylish baths, and back screened porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indian River Shores, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian River Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Indian River Shores 1 BedroomsIndian River Shores 2 BedroomsIndian River Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian River Shores 3 BedroomsIndian River Shores Apartments with Balcony
Indian River Shores Apartments with GarageIndian River Shores Apartments with GymIndian River Shores Apartments with ParkingIndian River Shores Apartments with PoolIndian River Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Indian River Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndian River Shores Furnished ApartmentsIndian River Shores Luxury PlacesIndian River Shores Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
Stuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology